Colorado house minority leader dies suddenly

DENVER — Hugh McKean, the Republican minority leader in the Colorado House of Representatives, died suddenly early Sunday morning.

The cause of McKean's death was not shared in a news release from Colorado House Republicans.

Funeral services are being planned and will be made public once finalized.

McKean was first elected to the Loveland City Council in 2009, before being elected to represent Colorado House District 51 in 2016.

He was elected as Leader of the Colorado House Republican Caucus in 2020.

"Hugh was fiercely passionate about two things in his extraordinary life; serving the great state of Colorado and spending time with his family, whom he adored -- Aiden McKean, 21, Hanna McKean, 23, and his dearest partner and friend Amy Parks," the release read.

