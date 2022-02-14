Colorado House OKs privacy protection for health care workers, others

A bill adding health care workers to the list of professions where personal information can be withheld from the public if workers receive a threat passed the House.

DENVER — A bill that seeks to prevent the doxxing of health care workers and other employees passed the Colorado House of Representatives Monday, advancing to the state Senate for consideration.

If enacted, House Bill 1041 would add health care workers — as well as code enforcement officers, child representatives and animal control officers — to the list of people who can request to have their personal information removed from government websites after they receive threats to their safety. Personal information includes home addresses, phone numbers and email addresses.

“No one should feel unsafe when they’re just doing their job, but we’ve seen a significant increase in atrocious threats to health care workers and their families,” said bill sponsor Rep. Andrew Boesenecker, D-Fort Collins. “This bill would protect our essential workers from doxxing by allowing them to remove their name and address from public databases.”

This comes as 31% of hospital nurses in September 2021 reported experiencing an increase in workplace violence during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey by National Nurses United.