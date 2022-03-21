Colorado House unanimously passes bill to protect sex workers from violent crime

The bill will now go to the state Senate for consideration in the coming weeks.

DENVER — The Colorado House of Representatives unanimously approved legislation Monday that seeks to allow sex workers to report violent crime without fear of being arrested.

If enacted, House Bill 1288 would grant victims and witnesses of violent crime immunity from prostitution-related charges when reporting the crime to police. The bill will now be sent to the state Senate for consideration in the coming weeks.

“This bill recognizes the humanity of these folks who are vulnerable people who shouldn't have to become victims and be punished for a pretty crime such as prostitution,” said bill sponsor Rep. Brianna Titone, D-Arvada. “It's wonderful that my fellow representatives agree with this commonsense policy.”

> Video above: Colorado lawmakers introduce bill providing protection for sex workers who report crimes, aired March 17, 2022.

