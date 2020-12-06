Gov. Polis' executive order limiting evictions about to expire, state legislators seeking to help renters

Colorado's state senate heard a housing assistance bill that's meant to help renters impacted by COVID-19.

DENVER — A lot of people are struggling to pay rent and Democratic Governor Jared Polis' executive order protecting Coloradans from evictions is about to expire.

State legislators are quickly working to make sure people who've been negatively impacted by COVID-19 get some money. Colorado state senators heard a second reading of a housing assistance bill late Thursday night.

"We know that this is a tough time for very hard-working Coloradans," Polis said during a press conference on Thursday. "We have taken some of the strongest steps in the country and our office is working with the general assembly to continue to work on that important issue, including a rental aid package."

The bill would set aside $20 million from Colorado's COVID-19 Relief Fund for people struggling to pay their rent or mortgage because of the virus. Another $35,000 would be allocated for legal help for renters facing eviction.

The bill's primary sponsors are Democratic State Representatives Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez and Tony Exum, Sr., as well as Democratic State Senators Julie Gonzales and Rachel Zenzinger.

"Is it enough money to meet all the needs out there? Probably not," Exum said. "But it’s going to make a significant impact on a lot of homeowners and a lot of renters that need assistance."

According to the bill's text, the priority of those who would receive money goes in the following order:

Homeless families with dependents enrolled in school.

Medicaid clients in nursing homes who can live in their communities with in-home services.

Family unification and related services.

Homeless or disabled veterans.

Low-income households with an income at or below 100% of the area's median income.

Survivors of domestic violence.

Homeless people who are at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19.

Entities that provide services to youth experiencing or at-risk of experiencing homelessness.

The bill has already passed the Colorado state house, and it's up for its second reading in the state senate Thursday night. If the bill passes after a third reading, people will have to apply to get their share of the relief through the Department of Local Affairs.

Legislators are moving quickly on each bill as they try to wrap up this legislative session by Monday at the latest.