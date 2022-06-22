Colorado's Jena Griswold appoints election supervisor in Pueblo County, alleging 'errors, mistakes'

Pueblo County now joins Denver with errors in printing ballots. This time, the Colorado Secretary of State appointed someone to help oversee Tuesday's primary.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Secretary of State Jena Griswold on Wednesday appointed an election supervisor in Pueblo County, arguing the move is necessary to ensure "the fair and accessible conduct" of the June 28 primary following allegations of mistakes by the county's election office.

Griswold earlier this month also appointed an election supervisor in Elbert County, alleging a breach in election protocol last year warranted the move. Elbert County's commissioners blasted the decision and accused Colorado's top election official of pursuing a blatant "partisan political action."

Video above: 60 Denver voters get new primary ballots because of error

“Every eligible Coloradan – Republican, Democrat, and Unaffiliated alike – has the right to cast a ballot in accessible and secure elections. That’s why I am taking action to appoint a supervisor in Pueblo County,” Griswold said in a statement. “My Office will continue to work closely with the Pueblo Clerk and Recorder’s Office to provide the support and oversight needed to carry out the 2022 Primary.”

In a news release, Griswold said the decision to appoint Drake Rambke as election supervisor in Pueblo County resulted from complaints that asserted "various allegations of errors and mistakes" committed by the Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder’s Office in its conduct of the primary election.

