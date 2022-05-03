Juneteenth an official state holiday in Colorado

Gov. Jared Polis signed the bill into law after it passed through the state legislature with bipartisan support.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Juneteenth is now Colorado’s 11th official state holiday after Gov. Jared Polis signed the designation into law on Monday.

Juneteenth, also called Freedom Day and Emancipation Day, celebrates the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. The holiday recognizes June 19, when Major General Gordon Granger announced slaves in Texas were free in 1865.

The announcement came more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln declared the end of slavery with the Emancipation Proclamation.

“It’s long past time to make Juneteenth a Colorado state holiday,” said Sen. Janet Buckner, D-Aurora, who helped lead the effort. “I am proud to champion this important legislation, which will help educate all Coloradans about the horrors of slavery, make space to celebrate the Black community, and lift up our ongoing work to make sure we don’t forget our past.”

> Video above: Denver celebrates Juneteenth in a big way, aired June 18, 2021.

Senate Bill 139, which recognizes the holiday, passed the state House in a 61-2 vote in April and the state Senate in a 32-1 vote in March. The three Republican lawmakers who opposed the bill did not explain the reason behind their “no” votes on the floor.

In the videos below, learn about the symbolism of the Juneteenth flag and watch last year's Denver's Juneteenth celebration:

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.