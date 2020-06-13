Colorado lawmakers send police reform to the governor

The Colorado Senate unanimously approved amendments made by the House, sending it to the governor's desk.

DENVER — The next stop for Colorado's most sweeping police integrity legislation is Gov. Jared Polis' desk to become law, as the Colorado Senate gave its blessing to Senate Bill 217 Saturday.

The House passed the package aimed at disclosing, deterring and disciplining excessive uses of force by police officers Friday on a bipartisan 52-13 vote and originally passed the Senate 32-1 on Tuesday.

The Senate voted unanimously Saturday to accept the House amendments, then 33-2 to repass it, with Sens. Jerry Sonnenberg of Sterling and Ray Scott of Grand Junction in opposition. Polis has indicated he will sign the measure.

Senate Bill 217 was sponsored by Democrats: Senate President Leroy Garcia of Pueblo, Sen. Rhonda Fields of Aurora, Reps. Leslie Herod of Denver and Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez, both of Denver.

"This bill has come a very long way, and the only way it was possible was through collaboration," Fields said Saturday, adding that district attorneys and sheriffs in Colorado had endorsed the proposal.