DENVER — Multiple Colorado lawmakers took to Twitter following the release of a four-page Justice Department summary of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, which says there is no evidence President Donald Trump’s campaign “conspired or coordinated” with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election.

In a letter to Congress, Attorney General William Barr quote Mueller’s report as saying it does “not exonerate” the president on obstruction. Instead, Barr said it “sets out evidence on both sides of the question.”

RELATED: DOJ: Mueller report found Trump did not conspire with Russia, insufficient evidence of obstruction

RELATED: Trump says DOJ summary on Mueller report shows 'complete and total exoneration'

RELATED: Top Democrats Pelosi, Schumer urge full release of Mueller report

Colorado Democrats called for a release of the full Mueller report. Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colorado) asked for more Congressional pressure on Russia, as well as public access to the document.

You can read the full responses to the report 9NEWS has receive below:

Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colorado)

Robert Mueller led a fair and thorough investigation. The public needs to be able to see as much of the report as possible, but the principle findings reveal that the president and his team did not collude with the Russian government.

This is good news for our country and it is time for Congress to move forward and get to work for the American people.

The report and Special Counsel indictments also confirm what we have known for some time, Russia did interfere in our election. Congress needs to continue our pressure on Russia and not let them go unpunished for these acts. I'll continue to pursue more sanctions on the Putin regime.

Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colorado)

The American people deserve to see the full Mueller report. We also need more information about the report’s findings on obstruction of justice and why the Attorney General chose not to pursue that charge.

Rep. Diana DeGette (D-Colorado)

The Attorney General is entitled to his opinion. Now, Congress and the American people should have an opportunity to form their own. The AG needs to release the full report to the public immediately so that we, the people, can judge for ourselves.

Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colorado)

We need full transparency in what Special Counsel Mueller uncovered throughout his 22 month investigation, which is why the full report must be released. The American people deserve to know all of the facts, and the DOJ owes the public more than a brief synopsis.

Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D-Colorado)

“I have said since the start of the investigation, the American people deserve to see the full Mueller report and all underlying documents. I urge Attorney General Barr to make this information publicly available as soon as possible.



“From what we know today, Congress has a responsibility to continue its investigations because Russia interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election to help Donald Trump and there seem to be more unanswered questions.”

Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colorado)

I thank Robert Mueller and his team for their service. Democrats and Republicans in Congress have overwhelmingly called for AG Barr to release the full report, not a summary, so we can assess the facts and perform our constitutional duties. The American people deserve transparency.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS