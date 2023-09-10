Colorado lawmakers, officials condemn attack on Israel, express solidarity with US ally

Members of Colorado's Congressional delegation and Gov. Jared Polis spoke out after the attack in Israel.

DENVER — Members of Colorado's congressional delegation condemned the surprise weekend attack on Israel by Hamas and expressed solidarity with the longstanding U.S. ally, which declared war on the group and began to retaliate.

U.S. officials confirmed on Monday that at least 11 Americans were killed in the violence that began early Saturday when the militant group fired thousands of rockets into Israel from Gaza and launched assaults by land, air and sea. The Associated Press reported on Monday that hostilities had so far killed an estimated 900 people in Israel, including at least 260 who were attending an outdoor music festival, and more than 680 people in Gaza.

"We will remember Oct. 7 as the day Israel came under attack by terrorists who sought to destroy it, and everything it stands for and everything it means," U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet said Monday in a letter read at a vigil organized by Colorado's Jewish community at Temple Emanuel in Denver.

"Even with a world already wracked by violence, the death and destruction we’ve witnessed over the last two days has been brutal — especially the wanton targeting of civilians," said Bennet, a Democrat, who apologized that he couldn't attend the vigil because he was on a congressional visit to Mexico City.

"I stand with our ally, Israel, and I want you to know I will do everything in my power to ensure it has the resources to defend itself," Bennet said.

