Colorado lawmakers return to tackle $3.3 billion budget hole

Lawmakers are looking at everything from budget cuts to K-12, to tax break losses and more due to the economic fallout from COVID-19.

DENVER — When Colorado’s Democrat-led Legislature returned to work Tuesday, it was tasked with considering dozens of sacrifices brought on by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

Economic fallout from the pandemic is forcing a 25% cut in next year’s general fund spending, with virtually every revenue source in free-fall decline.

Lawmakers are looking at drastic cuts to K-12 and higher education funding, while seniors could lose tax breaks on their homes. The top priority is passing a balanced budget for the fiscal year starting July 1.

That will temper Gov. Jared Polis’ goal of delivering universally available health care and reducing its cost.