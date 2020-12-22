Colorado lawmakers to start, then pause session due to virus

The tentative plan is to reconvene Feb. 16 when leaders hope the peak of the coronavirus pandemic will have subsided.

DENVER — Colorado lawmakers will pause their upcoming new legislative session soon after convening in January as they wait for COVID-19 cases to subside.

Democratic leaders said Monday that lawmakers will begin the new session Jan. 13 and address any urgent business and required actions, like swearing in new members, as quickly as possible before temporarily going into recess.

The tentative plan is to reconvene Feb. 16 when leaders hope the peak of the coronavirus pandemic will have subsided.

However, they said that lawmakers would resume work earlier that if there is an emergency that requires immediate attention.