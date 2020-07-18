x
Colorado leaders pay tribute to civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis

Gov. Jared Polis orders flags to be lowered to half-staff on public buildings statewide.
Congressman/Civil Rights Icon John Lewis views for the first time images and his arrest record for leading a nonviolent sit-in at Nashville's segreated lunch counters, March 5, 1963.

COLORADO, USA — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on public buildings statewide until sunset Saturday to honor Rep. John Lewis of Georgia.

Lewis, an icon of the civil rights movement who helped organize the 1963 March on Washington and became a 17-term United States congressman, died on Friday. He was 80.

Many Colorado leaders paid tribute to Lewis after his passing.

Polis wrote on Twitter that "one of the honors of my life was working alongside civil rights hero John Lewis. An exceptional leader and fighter for the American Dream."

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock called Lewis "a hero in my eyes."

State Sen. Rhonda Fields wrote on Twitter: "We have lost a heroes' Hero. Thank you God for John Lewis's life of service. Let us continue to honor his legacy, fighting on the path of 'good trouble.' Sir, I am because of you."

State Rep. Leslie Herod wrote: "Good bye to a legend. Sleep well. We'll keep fighting. #goodtrouble"

U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner wrote that Lewis was "a giant among us and a powerful force for good. I was fortunate to serve with him in the US House and I know his legacy will inspire future generations. Jaime and I send our prayers and condolences to his loved ones as the country reflects on his legacy."

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet wrote: "For 30 years, John Lewis continued to lead with moral courage in the House, where he was the conscience of Congress. His life is a reminder that nothing worth fighting for comes without 'good trouble.' He will be sorely missed. My thoughts are with his family today."

Below are more tributes from Colorado leaders:

