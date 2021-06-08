Colorado legislature adjourns, with moves made on transportation, tax policy, mental health care

The state House adjourned Tuesday evening, marking the end of the 73rd General Assembly session.

DENVER — The final days of the legislative session in Colorado are often described as a marathon, with the General Assembly covering the hard miles with late nights in committee and on the floor to wrap up its work in the face of looming deadlines to adjourn.

Lawmakers on Tuesday certainly had their running shoes laced up, but the last day of the session transformed into a sprint, and then a slog. But at 7:41 p.m., the House crossed the finish line and adjourned.

The House started off with about 50 bills left on their plate, including final votes on the property tax measure (Senate Bill 293), and decisions regarding Senate amendments on House bills.

