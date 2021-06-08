x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Local Politics

Colorado legislature adjourns, with moves made on transportation, tax policy, mental health care

The state House adjourned Tuesday evening, marking the end of the 73rd General Assembly session.

DENVER — The final days of the legislative session in Colorado are often described as a marathon, with the General Assembly covering the hard miles with late nights in committee and on the floor to wrap up its work in the face of looming deadlines to adjourn.

Lawmakers on Tuesday certainly had their running shoes laced up, but the last day of the session transformed into a sprint, and then a slog. But at 7:41 p.m., the House crossed the finish line and adjourned.

The House started off with about 50 bills left on their plate, including final votes on the property tax measure (Senate Bill 293), and decisions regarding Senate amendments on House bills.

> Video above: Colorado considering bill that would require insurance to cover annual mental health exams, published May 12

Among them: marijuana concentrates (House Bill 1317), outdoor cultivation of cannabis (House Bill 1301), a ban on single-use plastics (House Bill 1162), limiting the use of ketamine in law enforcement actions (House Bill 1251), and a measure on law enforcement accountability (House Bill 1250). 

> Read more from our partners at Colorado Politics

RELATED: What types of transportation will Colorado bill address? Depends on how you define 'transportation'

RELATED: Governor considers bill that would prevent HOAs from restricting flags and signs

RELATED: Lawmakers looking at end run around ballot question on property tax cut

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. 

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Politics

 