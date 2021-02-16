General Assembly returns to state Capitol after five-week hiatus

Lawmakers will begin to review the more than 600 bills expected in the next 117 days.

DENVER — The 73rd General Assembly, after a five-week break, will be back at the state Capitol beginning Tuesday to pick up where they left off in January.

Several legislative leaders are expected to give the opening day speeches they passed on in January. In the House, three Denver Health frontline employees (Nicole Stafford, nursing director of perioperative services; Jenae Martinez, a certified nursing assistant with women’s and children’s services; and Orlando Poole, the lead care patient navigator in Denver Health’s ambulatory care clinics) will sing the National Anthem.

Once the speeches are done, lawmakers will head right into committee work and begin to review the more than 600 bills expected in the next 117 days.

The 2021 session is likely to focus straightaway on providing economic and other forms of relief to Coloradans impacted by the pandemic and recession that resulted from it.

But it’s not the only thing that lawmakers will be looking at. Last year’s pandemic-shortened session of 84 days still saw 224 bills introduced in the Senate and 427 in the House, about average for a 120-day session.

Twenty bills have already been authorized for pre-release by their sponsors, including a second attempt at allowing for composting of human remains. The Senate Local Government Committee plans to review that measure and two others Tuesday afternoon.

