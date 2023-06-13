Colorado Libertarians ink pact with state Republicans to stand down next year in crucial races

Colorado GOP Chairman Dave Williams said in a statement he hopes this will "ensure that these races are not spoiled by a third-party candidate."

DENVER — Colorado's Libertarian Party has agreed with state Republicans to stay out of competitive races in next year's election where a right-leaning, third-party candidate could be a spoiler, the chairs of both parties announced Tuesday.

Colorado GOP Chairman Dave Williams said the agreement he negotiated with Hannah Goodman, his Libertarian counterpart, will boost the chances of Republicans winning crucial 2024 legislative and congressional races.

Williams said in a statement that he hopes the unprecedented move will "ensure that these races are not spoiled by a third-party candidate so that together we can break the stranglehold radical Democrats have over our state."

Said Goodman, in a letter addressed to Williams released by the Colorado GOP: "We would prefer to work with you, and not against you, to support the Colorado that your voters believe they are supporting. We are committed to working with you to end their one-party rule here in Colorado."

Williams told Colorado Politics that the agreement will only affect what he described as competitive races, where a Libertarian candidate's votes might make a difference.

