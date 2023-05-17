Colorado officials confident Space Command decision hinges on national security, not abortion politics

Officials pushed back on an NBC News report with sources who suggest the Biden administration was considering reversing the move due to Alabama abortion laws.

DENVER — Members of Colorado's congressional delegation and the mayor of Colorado Springs said on Tuesday that they expect Space Command's permanent location will be decided based on national security considerations, not abortion politics.

It's the latest wrinkle in an argument that has been raging for more than two years, since former President Donald Trump announced in the waning days of his administration that the command's headquarters would move from its temporary home in Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Ala.

At the urging of numerous Colorado officials, President Joe Biden announced plans soon after he took office to review the move. Despite the completion of multiple federal inquiries and near-constant rumors that a decision was imminent, no announcement has been made.

"I appreciate all the politics swirling around this, but I ultimately believe the decision is going to be made on the basis of national defense," Mayor John Suthers said in an interview, adding that he's confident the Biden administration is focusing on what's best for national security and the taxpayer.

Suthers said all indications are that the Biden administration is reviewing which location can reach full operational capacity the fastest, using a term military brass and administration officials have cited recently when they've hinted that the headquarters could remain where it is.

