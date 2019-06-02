DENVER (AP) - LGTBQ advocates are confident Colorado's Democrat-controlled Legislature will finally pass a bill allowing persons who change their gender identity to obtain new birth certificates.

Current law provides only for an amended birth certificate, not the issuance of a new one.

Daniel Ramos, executive director of One Colorado, says the bill removes onerous requirements that transgender and intersex individuals obtain court orders indicating that the sex of the person has been changed by surgical procedure.

The bill also eliminates a requirement that persons obtain court orders and submit a public notice for a legal name change.

Rep. Brianna Titone says the bill will protect members of the LGTBQ community from humiliation and harassment.

The bill is being heard Wednesday by the House Health & Insurance Committee.

