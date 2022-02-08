Stop recount, Tina Peters, others ask Denver court, claiming 'unreliable' Dominion voting machines

They're asking the Secretary of State to take over the recounts from the El Paso County clerk.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A group of Republican candidates who sought a recount after losing their primary races went to Denver court on Tuesday to stop the recount and compel the Secretary of State's Office to conduct it instead, alleging the recount "has not been conducted in a fair, impartial and uniform manner.”

Specifically, the group, who included Tina Peters, accused El Paso County of using "improperly tested and unreliable electronic voting systems."

"The candidates reasonably believe that the administration of the recount has not been conducted in a fair, impartial and uniform manner," they said in the suit that named El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman and Secretary of State Jena Griswold as defendants.

The group said Broerman should give Griswold office access to the election records and let the latter conduct the recount.

In a separate action, some of the group's members who failed to produce the cash for the recount asked the district court in El Paso County to allow them to pay an "adjusted amount," alleging the estimated cost of the recounts included "unreasonable, arbitrary and capricious" charges.

