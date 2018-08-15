However Coloradans vote this November on a proposal to change the way the state draws its congressional district boundaries, the people who draw the next set of lines after the 2020 census likely will have a little more work to do.

That’s because Colorado is expected to gain an eighth seat in Congress after the next national headcount, up from the current seven, according to the latest census estimates as analyzed by The Washington Post.

The Post says Colorado is one of six states that are projected to gain one or more congressional districts following the next census. If so, the first election for that eighth seat would happen in 2022.

Fast-growing Texas is projected to gain three seats after 2020, while Florida adds two and Colorado, Arizona, North Carolina and Oregon adds one apiece.

Meanwhile, Alabama, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and West Virginia are each expected to lose a congressional seat.

