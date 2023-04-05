Colorado lawmakers wrap up work in 2023 after tackling guns, taxes, abortion

Democrats claim to have delivered "real results" on issues that matter most to Coloradans, while Republicans accuse the Democratic majority of "bullying" them.

DENVER — Colorado lawmakers on Monday night wrapped up their work for the year after tackling sweeping legislation in several areas, notably property taxes, guns and abortion, following four months of sometimes tumultuous sessions and marathon meetings punctuated by filibusters and a walkout.

Democrats portrayed this year's session as having delivered "real results" on issues that matter most to Coloradans, citing proposals they say would address high cost of living, protect abortion rights, and reduce gun violence.

Republicans, on the other hand, accused the Democratic majority of "bullying" the minority for 120 days and refusing them a seat at the table.

Democrats said the session produced legislation to curb housing costs, noting, among other things, the proposal to redirect a portion of TABOR refunds toward property tax relief; save people money on health care by permitting, for example, the Prescription Drug Affordability Board to review more prescription drugs whose prices could be capped; and, reduce utility costs, such as by making several changes to the regulation of Colorado's investor-owned electricity and natural gas providers.

