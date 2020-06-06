Broncos-led march among many demonstrations on 10th day of Colorado protests

Demonstrations are expected to take place along the Front Range this weekend including in Boulder, downtown Denver and Aurora.

COLORADO, USA — For the 10th straight day, protests sparked by the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minnesota are taking place in the Denver area.

Demonstrations are also planned in other cities along the Front Range this weekend including in Boulder, Aurora, Parker and Fort Collins. There are also events scheduled to take place in Louisville, Evergreen and Wheat Ridge.

Saturday's earliest demonstration is scheduled to take place in Boulder.

About 12:30 p.m., players and coaches from the Denver Broncos will meet with government officials, including mayors and Denver Chief of Police Paul Pazen, at the state Capitol.

Members of the Broncos will then have an opportunity to speak to the crowd before leading a march.

More protests are planned for the evening, including multiple events in Aurora.

Broncos general manager John Elway released a statement Friday evening saying he has been moved by Broncos players' reactions to recent in-custody deaths of black men.

"The way the players amplify the voices that need to be heard is more important than ever. I fully support them using their platform and influence in a positive way to create change," part of Elway's statement read.

Saturday will be the first full day that a temporary restraining order from a federal judge is in effect, restricting the use of less-lethal devices during the protests.

The order, which was handed down Friday night, puts restrictions on officers in using any kind of chemical weapons or projectiles against protesters unless an on-scene supervisor at the rank of supervisor or above "specifically authorizes such use of force in response to specific acts of violence or destruction of property that the command officer has personally witnessed."

On Friday, Denver's ninth day of protests, a crowd marched through the streets while a brass band played, artists painted Colfax in dazzling color and many shared their fears, experiences and hopes with the group of hundreds gathered around the steps of the Capitol.

The group had gathered to demonstrate against the in-custody death of George Floyd and to protest police brutality and systemic racism.