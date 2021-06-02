‘Unaffiliated’ Colorado redistricting commission applicants assailed for perceived biases

Voters approved a new redistricting system that would not give favor to either party, but that is being called into question.

COLORADO, USA — Before Colorado’s 2021 redistricting has even begun, allegations of partisan gamesmanship have bubbled up as the impartiality of dozens of applicants has been called into question.

In two letters, one from a bipartisan coalition of prominent Colorado politicians and political operatives and the other from the state Republican Party, some applicants who have applied to be on the state’s new independent citizens’ redistricting commission have been accused of hiding their partisan biases behind their party-unaffiliated voter registration.

The letters urge a panel of judges reviewing all of the redistricting applicants to remove from consideration applicants who want to be appointed to the “unaffiliated” seats on the commission, but who have partisan biases.

“Unaffiliated commission members will necessarily need to be strong and independent rather than a wolf in sheep’s clothing for either of the two major parties,” one of the letters reads.

