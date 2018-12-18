DENVER — The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission Tuesday unanimously approved new rules to increase setbacks between new oil and gas operations and schools as well as child care facilities.

But some anti-fracking activists said the change will not keep them from pursuing legislation in 2019 or another ballot measure to increase oil and gas buffer zones.

Current rules require a 1,000-foot setback between new oil and gas drilling and school buildings but only a 350-foot setback from sports fields and other outdoor facilities.

The new rule requires that 1,000-foot setback to now include outdoor and modular school facilities, playgrounds and sports fields. It also includes play areas associated with child care facilities.

There's much more to these new rules - check out more of Marianne Goodland's writing at Colorado Politics.