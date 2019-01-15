WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette (D-Denver) has been named to the chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee's panel on Oversight and Investigations, according to a news release from the congresswoman's office.

The new position will give DeGette considerable sway over the future policy decisions in the House related to health care and the environment, according to DeGette's office. She takes over as chair as the Democrats take over control of the House from Republicans after winning a majority of seats in the 2018 midterm elections.

DeGette is now serving her 12th congressional term.

According to DeGette, she will make finding ways to fight climate change and make health care more affordable two of the panel's top priorities in the months ahead.

Prior to the Democrats' win, DeGette was the committee's ranking member, while Rep. Gregg Harper (R-Meridian) chaired. Harper chose not to seek reelection in 2018.

The first issue DeGette said her panel will tackle is the Trump administration policy of separating children from their families if detained at the border, according to the congresswoman's office. That policy is overseen by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, an agency now under DeGette's scrutiny.

