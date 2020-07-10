U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn's office said he won't get tested for COVID-19, won't confirm if staffer has virus

U.S. Rep Doug Lamborn's staff will be working remotely for the next two weeks out of an "abundance of caution."

DENVER — A spokesperson for Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colorado) said he is “actively monitoring his health condition” but will not get tested for COVID-19 at this time.

This comes after the Denver Post reported that at least one of his staffers have tested positive for COVID-19 -- something Lamborn's office would not confirm. 9NEWS partner Colorado Politics reported Tuesday night that "several members" of Lamborn's staff had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and some were showing symptoms.

Steve House, a Republican running for the Sixth Congressional District seat, told 9NEWS Political Reporter Marshall Zelinger that he was with Lamborn on Tuesday and told that one of the representative’s staffers in Washington D.C. tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday.

Lamborn’s spokesperson, Cassandra Sebastian, would not confirm how many of the congressman's staffers have tested positive for COVID-19 and said it was out of respect for their privacy. Nevertheless, she said the congressman has been in contact with a physician working with the U.S. House of Representatives.

“After giving detailed information to the Office, including lack of symptoms, he was advised that he did not need to be tested or quarantined for COVID-19,” a statement from Sebastian reads. “He will actively monitor his health condition and will continue to follow the advice of physicians going forward.”

She said that Lamborn’s staff will be working virtually for the next two weeks out of an "abundance of caution." Lamborn represents a swath of southern Colorado including Colorado Springs.

House said he would be open to getting tested after his recent interaction with Lamborn.

Just talked with Steve House, who was w/Doug Lamborn today.



Said they never shook hands. Lamborn was doing “elbow thing.” Lamborn gave speech outside, then House.#copolitics https://t.co/GOXP6VidD9 — Marshall Zelinger (@Marshall9News) October 7, 2020

This news comes after President Donald Trump, the first lady and numerous other aides and associates at the White House have tested positive for COVID-19.

Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colorado) and his Democratic challenger John Hickenlooper both took COVID-19 tests before they dated in Pueblo last week.