Colorado congressman may have misused official resources, received inappropriate gifts, ethics office says

Rep. Doug Lamborn, who represents Colorado's 5th Congressional District, may have misused official resources and received improper gifts, the ethics office said.

The Republican, who has represented Colorado's 5th Congressional District since his election in 2006, may have misused official resources for personal and non-official purposes, according to OCE. That would be a violation of House of Representatives rules and standards of conduct.

Lamborn may have also solicited or accepted improper gifts from subordinates, which would be a violation of House rules, standards of conduct and federal law, OCE said.

> Video above: Secretary of State sues to bar Mesa County Clerk from overseeing 2022 elections.

OCE said their board recommended that the House's Committee on Ethics review the allegations because there is "substantial reason to believe" Lamborn misused official resources, and solicited or accepted improper gifts from subordinates.

The Committee of Ethics released the following statement on Monday saying a review is ongoing:

On October 25, 2021, the Committee received a referral from the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE) regarding Representative Doug Lamborn. Pursuant to House Rule XI, clause 3(b)(8)(A), and Committee Rules 17A(b)(1)(A) and 17A(c)(1), the Chairman and Ranking Member jointly decided on December 9, 2021, to extend the Committee’s review of the matter. In order to gather additional information necessary to complete its review, the Committee will review the matter pursuant to Committee Rule 18(a). The Committee notes that the mere fact of conducting further review of a referral, and any mandatory disclosure of such further review, does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred, or reflect any judgment on behalf of the Committee.



