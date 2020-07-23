Republican lawmaker calls Colorado governor 'selfish bastard,' asks Trump to send federal agents

The House representative for Colorado Springs took aim at at Gov. Polis and other Democrats in his letter to the president.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Republican state Rep. Dave Williams is asking President Trump to send federal authorities in a letter that criticizes Governor Jared Polis (D-Colorado) and other Democrat lawmakers.

The representative for House District 15, which covers eastern Colorado Springs, called Polis a "selfish bastard" when he tweeted the letter that covered a variety of topics.

Polis has previously used the term "selfish bastard" to describe people who do not wear face coverings.

9NEWS reporter Marshall Zelinger also reported Thursday that he is hearing from multiple Republican state representatives that the GOP caucus will issue a letter calling for Polis to have the National Guard protect the Colorado State Capital and state property from more vandalism

Trump has been sending federal agents to cities including Portland, Oregon and Kansas City, Missouri in recent weeks in response protests that have been taking place since the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Republican Colorado state lawmaker representing Colorado Springs asks the President to send federal troops to Denver. There's a lot to unpack in this letter. #coleg #copolitics https://t.co/cyZVqMd7qs — Marshall Zelinger (@Marshall9News) July 23, 2020

Williams specifically asked Trump to send federal agents to Denver, citing recent reports on increased violence in the city.

One specific incident referenced by Williams was a pro-law enforcement rally in Denver on Sunday that drew a counter-protest.

Counter-protesters marched from the lawn of the Colorado State Capitol toward the pro-law enforcement event in Civic Center Park shortly after it began.

A collision between the two groups was loud with dueling chats, and a pile of "Make America Great Again" hats along with a blue-line flag was set on fire.

Denver Police Department (DPD) said one person was arrested for assault during the events.

Officers used pepper balls and "a handheld dispersant," which DPD told 9NEWS is similar to pepper spray, on the crowd.

DPD's response to event has drawn criticism from Republican Colorado House Minority Leader Rep. Patrick Neville and conservative blogger Michelle Malkin, who were in attendance, among others.

Williams' letter is in contrast to a letter Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and mayors across the country signed expressing concern about federal forces in cities across the U.S.

It says in part, "Deployment of federal forces in the streets of our communities has not been requested nor is it acceptable ... it is concerning that federal law enforcement is being deployed for political purposes."

Williams also criticized Polis for vandalism and property damage done to the Colorado State Capitol and surrounding area.

The state announced on Monday that the Colorado Department of Personnel & Administration has been cleaning and repairing damage to the Capitol since the end of May – when people in Denver began protesting the death of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer held a knee to his neck.

I've heard from multiple GOP State Reps who tell me GOP caucus is going to issue letter calling on Gov. Polis to have National Guard protect State Capitol/state property from more vandalism. Separate from individual call by @RepDaveWilliams for federal troops. #coleg #copolitics https://t.co/C6Lq7zWwUJ — Marshall Zelinger (@Marshall9News) July 23, 2020

Williams also took issue with Polis' executive orders related to the coronavirus pandemic, saying that the governor has issued "unconstitutional mandates" including orders to move last call for alcohol to 10 p.m. from 2 a.m. and a statewide face covering mandate.

Williams said he supported restaurant owners suing over the order moving last call, and also said Neville will be filing a lawsuit in the coming days to end the face covering mandate.

In the letter, Williams asked the Trump administration to provide legal resources and assistance for both lawsuits.

During a press conference on Thursday, Polis said that Colorado has not requested federal troops.



“If we needed more help on testing and tracing and preventing violence, I would call on national guard resources to do that,” Polis said. “In the areas where they have sent troops, it’s obviously like putting oil on a flame. It makes the situation worse and it escalates it.”



“We want order rather than disorder, we want people to respect the law," Polis continued. "We don’t want people to be chaotic and violate the law and fight with federal troops.”