Colorado Republicans clash over proposal to boot unaffiliated voters from GOP primaries

Arapahoe County GOP issues statement opposing bylaws amendment that would make it easier to cancel primary.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Colorado Republicans are preparing to again decide whether to cancel the upcoming primary election in order to prevent unaffiliated voters from helping pick the party's nominees to the general election ballot.

The state GOP has considered — and overwhelmingly rejected — the move every election cycle since voters approved a 2016 statewide ballot initiative that opened Democratic and Republican primaries to voters who aren't affiliated with any party.

Video above: Colorado GOP strikes 'unprecedented deal' to keep Libertarian candidates out of tight races (June 2023)

But this year it's different, say GOP leaders who support amending party bylaws to make it easier for its governing body to call off the primary and let Republicans nominate Republican candidates.

That could happen on Aug. 5 at a special meeting of the Republicans' state central committee in Castle Rock, which was initially called to elect a new state vice chair after Priscila Rahn, who won a second two-year term in the position in April, resigned last month to campaign for a seat on the Douglas County Board of Commissioners.

In addition to replacing Rahn, the central committee will also vote on a series of proposed bylaws amendments, including one that would effectively reduce the number of votes it will take to cancel the primary.

>9NEWS readers can view the full article at Colorado Politics.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Full Episodes of Next with Kyle Clark

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.