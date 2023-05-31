Colorado Republicans Lauren Boebert, Ken Buck speak out against debt ceiling bill

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert said she's a "no" vote on the legislation in its current form, labeling it a "blank check" for the Biden administration.

WASHINGTON — Two Republican lawmakers from Colorado said Tuesday they will oppose a deal to raise the federal debt ceiling as the GOP-controlled House moved toward a vote on the legislation.

Calling the compromise negotiated between House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden a "bad deal," U.S. Rep. Ken Buck said it's possible a majority of House Republicans will vote against the bill, though the Windsor Republican said that it likely has enough support from Democrats to pass in an expected vote Wednesday night.

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert said she's a "no" vote on the legislation in its current form, labeling it a "blank check" for the Biden administration.

"Tomorrow's bill is a bunch of fake news and fake talking points that will do nothing to rein in out of control federal spending," the Rifle Republican said during a press conference with fellow members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus.

"If every Republican voted the way they campaigned, they would vote against tomorrow’s bad deal, because this is the very thing we campaigned to put an end to," she added.

