Colorado Republicans reject bylaws change that would have made it easier to cancel 2024 primary

This would have prevented unaffiliated voters from having a say in the party's nominees.

DENVER — Colorado Republicans on Saturday voted down a proposal that would have made it easier for the state GOP to cancel next year's primary election to prevent unaffiliated voters from having a say in the party's nominees.

The proposed amendment to the Colorado GOP's bylaws would have changed party rules so that absent or nonvoting members of the state party's central committee would automatically be counted as votes in favor of canceling the primary at a future meeting.

The state GOP's governing body rejected the amendment near the end of an all-day meeting at The Rock, a nondenominational church in Castle Rock.

After nearly two hours of sometimes heated debate on the amendment, the proposal received support from 55% of the party's state central committee members present, falling short of the required two-thirds needed to pass a bylaws amendment.

The vote was 186.83 in favor and 149.16 against, with some counties casting fractional votes because they have multiple Republicans filling party officer positions.

>Read the full article at Colorado Politics.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Full Episodes of Next with Kyle Clark

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.