Colorado to respond to recall efforts for district attorney

For weeks, Alonzo Payne has been the focus of City Council meetings, where citizens and the Alamosa police chief have complained that the area is less safe.

ALAMOSA, Colo. — The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office has until Tuesday to respond to a statement of grounds for a recall of 12th Judicial District Attorney Alonzo Payne, who has been the top law enforcement officer for the San Luis Valley area for 14 months.

For weeks, Payne has been the focus of City Council meetings, during which citizens and even the Alamosa police chief have complained that the area is less safe because Payne is too soft on criminals.

“This is a very early step,” said City Attorney Erich Schwiesow, who filed the documents on behalf of Alamosa Mayor Ty Coleman. Schwiesow explained that if the secretary of state approves the city’s statement, the recall effort will be put into a petition format and the city then has 60 days to gather the required number of signatures.

If that happens, then there will be a recall election.

