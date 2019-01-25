Should Colorado homeowners be forced to lease mineral rights to oil and gas companies?

The Denver-based U.S. District Court for Colorado has been asked to weigh in after anti-fracking organization Colorado Rising sued the state Monday on behalf of a group of Broomfield homeowners seeking to stop "forced pooling," according to a news release from the grassroots organization.

The lawsuit "challenges the constitutionality of the forced pooling provision of the Colorado Oil and Gas Act, CRS § 34-60-116(6)," according to the release.

