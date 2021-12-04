Senate sends safe gun storage bill to Polis' desk

The bill requires gun owners to use locking devices or safes to lock up firearms at home. If they don't, they could be charged with a misdemeanor.

DENVER — Along with House Bill 21-1106, which is set to require gun owners to use locking devices, gun safes or other devices to secure firearms in the home, the Senate also sent a bill to Gov. Jared Polis’ desk last week requiring firearm owners to report to law enforcement within five days of learning their gun has been lost or stolen. Polis received Senate Bill 21-078 last Thursday but has not yet acted on it.

Debate before the full Senate on the safe storage bill was far more muted than in the House, where the measure generated over 30 GOP amendments, all but one rejected, and threats of rebellion and violence.

In that chamber, Rep. Richard Holtorf said the bill will push the divide between rural and urban Colorado further and warned rebellion may be the next step. People from rural Colorado have had enough, he said.

"Our country was founded on rebellion," Holtorf, R-Akron, said, "and there are political winds where I come from ... As we chisel away, with the best intentions, if this continues to go like this, there may be a breaking point."

