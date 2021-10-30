Law to give 'basic rights' to Colorado farmworkers draws praise, criticism

Senate Bill 87, signed into law this year, was created to protect Colorado's agriculture workers, but it drew criticism from employers and industry leaders.

"Farmworkers were some of the only workers in the state of Colorado who were not eligible for overtime protection."

The reaction to the Senate bill from farmworkers, employers and industry leaders shows that the issue is a complicated one.

Danielson said that most employers in the agriculture industry treat their workers fairly and pay them well, "but just like every other industry, there are those who exploit their workers."

"When I first started working on this bill, it became clear that farmworkers unlike almost every worker in the state did not have these most basic rights," said state Sen. Jessie Danielson (D), one of the bill's prime sponsors.

The bill also banned use of the short-handled hoe, which has been blamed for long-term chronic pain after years of hunching over in the fields. Farmworkers are also now protected from retaliation from their employers.

Senate Bill 87 , which Gov. Jared Polis signed into law in June, ensures that the 40,000 farmworkers across Colorado are entitled to things like water, shade, breaks, minimum wage and overtime pay.

Colorado lawmakers passed a bill this year that sought to end the exploitation of farmworkers in the state.

Carmelo spends mostly eight-hour work days picking onions at a farm in the Western Slope town of Olathe. It's work that doesn't stop even on the warmest days.

It's not easy, to say the least, but Carmelo said he's used to it.

"Estamos acostumbrados a trabajar, y nos gusta trabajar," he said. "We're used to working, and we like to work."

Carmelo said that he and the other roughly 150 workers in the field start their day at 7 a.m. They take a 15-minute break at 10 a.m., get an hour for lunch at noon, and another break at 3 p.m., if their work day ends later than 3:30.

No day is the same, he said. Sometimes he works 60 to 75 hours a week at a base rate of $14.82, a couple of dollars more than the state minimum wage of $12.32.

He wasn't too familiar about the details or changes coming with SB-87. The overtime rule ensures time and a half pay after a certain amount of hours, to be determined by the state. That portion of the bill is still in the rule-making process.

After learning that his employer was worried about costs going up, and not knowing where the extra money would come from, Carmelo said he worried about working fewer hours and getting smaller paychecks.

"Pues está bien, 'los voy a dar overtime', pero solamente vas a trabajar 40, 42 horas, una hora, dos de overtime, te combiene, " he asked himself.

"It's good to get overtime, but if you're only going to work 40, 42 hours, one, two hours of overtime, is it worth it?"

"La gente va decir no, mejor sigiemos como estábamos."

"The people [here] will say no, it's better to continue how we are."

Carmelo and most of his co-workers are migrant workers from Mexico on H-2A visas. They spend months every year away from their home countries and families to work in the agricultural industry in the United States.

"Nosotros trabajadores, mientras más dinero ganamos, es mejor para nosotros," Carmelo said. "For us workers, the more money we earn, the better it is for us."

While recognizing the importance of resting, he said there are days when he and other workers are left with nothing to do at home.

"Estamos todo el día en la casa y no sabemos qué hacer," he said.

"We spend all day at home, and we don't know what to do."

Carmelo said he believes the bill will protect other agriculture workers who are exploited by their employers. He said that's not the case where he works.

Adolfo Hernandez Atilano loves farm work. He has harvested food for Colorado families for 15 years. But, he said the long hours and minimal pay were not worth it when he could not afford the very same fruits and vegetables he was producing.

"Entonces, tuvimos que recurer a otras tiendas de baja cualidad," he said.

"We had to [shop] at other, lower-quality stores."

The same was true for the clothes and shoes he had to provide for his family of three: "Teniamos que ir a las tiendas de segunda."

"We had to go to thrift stores."

During his time in the agriculture industry, Hernandez Atilano said he would work seven days a week. Most of the time from 7 a.m. to midnight or 1 a.m. the next day.

"No nos dejeron tomar un descanso en las tardes," he said.

"They didn't want to give us breaks in the evenings."

He said he was not making enough money to work only 40 hours a week with days off. To pay his bills, Hernandez Atilano had to work seven days a week.

That's why he said he supports the changes Senate Bill 87 is bringing to the agricultural industry.

'Si es un país de leyes, las leyes tienen que aplicarse por toda la gente que trabaja en todas las areas," he said.