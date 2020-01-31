DENVER, N.C. — Colorado's Senate has formally approved a death penalty repeal bill.

The legislation now goes to the House, where its prospects for passage are favorable.

Gov. Jared Polis has said he will sign repeal legislation.

Friday's vote comes as the Legislature wrestles with the issue for the seventh time in recent years.

The bill would apply to offenses charged on or after July 1. It would not apply to the three men on Colorado's death row.

