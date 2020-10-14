ELECTION 2020 | In Gardner vs. Hickenlooper final debate, candidates keep swinging

U.S. Senate Candidates Cory Gardner and John Hickenlooper participated in a statewide debate at CSU.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Incumbent Republican Cory Gardner put up his last defense for his U.S. Senate seat against Democratic former Gov. John Hickenlooper in Fort Collins Tuesday night.

The issues, by now, are familiar to those following the race, assuming they've waited this long to decide:

COVID-19, the Affordable Care Act, hypocrisy over seating a Supreme Court justice and court packing, ethics, guns, racial equality and protest violence, climate change and a peaceful transition of power.

Hickenlooper, like the top of the Democratic ticket, wouldn't give a direct answer on whether Democrats should add seats to the Supreme Court, called court packing, if Democrats win the Senate and White House. He called it a hypothetical question.

"Let's put it this way," he said. "I don't like the idea of court packing, and we're seeing it right now."