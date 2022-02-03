Colorado Senate president resigns, takes Pentagon appointment

Leroy Garcia's resignation takes effect Feb. 23.

DENVER — Colorado Senate President Leroy Garcia (D-Pueblo) is resigning from his Senate seat to accept a Pentagon appointment.

His resignation takes effect Feb. 23.

> The video above aired in 2019 when Garcia was acting Governor of Colorado for one day.

Garcia was first elected to the Colorado House of Representatives in 2012 and the Colorado Senate in 2014. He has served as Senate President since 2019. He is a Marine Corps veteran and served in Iraq in 2003.

"For nearly a decade, I have had the immense honor to represent the people of Pueblo, and the privilege to serve as Senate President since 2019. I am incredibly grateful that my community and my colleagues entrusted me with this responsibility and I am confident that whomever is selected to fill these vacancies will serve with the integrity and tenacity that Coloradans deserve," Garcia wrote in his resignation letter.

With the love and support of my family, I have accepted an appointment to the Pentagon. I’ll be stepping away from my Senate seat and my position as President effective 2/23/2022. It has been the honor of my life to represent my community - (1/2) #coleg pic.twitter.com/krWOavtF85 — Leroy Garcia (@Leroy_Garcia) February 3, 2022

He will serve as the Special Assistant to the Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs within the Department of Defense at the Pentagon.

“The state of Colorado is grateful for President Garcia’s unwavering commitment to delivering for Colorado and Pueblo," Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement Wednesday. "Under President Garcia’s leadership we have led trailblazing health care reforms to save Coloradans money, created a state park at Fishers Peak and we are poised to move forward in making front range rail a reality. President Garcia’s experience as a paramedic and Marine Corps veteran will be a huge asset to President Biden’s administration. On behalf of a grateful state, I congratulate him on his appointment.”