Bennet to make Senate reelection announcement Monday

Sen. Michael Bennet said he will make an announcement on his 2022 reelection campaign at 4 p.m. Monday.

DENVER — U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) said he will make an announcement Monday afternoon regarding his re-election campaign for the U.S. Senate.

Bennet will be joined by U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-CO), state Sen. James Coleman, former state Sen. Polly Baca and San Miguel County Commissioner Hilary Cooper at Monday's announcement.

Bennet's announcement is scheduled for 4 p.m.

> Above video: Sen. Bennet defends child tax credit in COVID relief bill.

Bennet has represented Colorado in the United States Senate since 2009. Before that, he was the superintendent of Denver Public Schools.

Credit: Office of Sen. Michael Bennet

