Bennet to make Senate reelection announcement Monday

Sen. Michael Bennet said he will make an announcement on his 2022 reelection campaign at 4 p.m. Monday.

DENVER — U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) said he will make an announcement Monday afternoon regarding his re-election campaign for the U.S. Senate.

Bennet will be joined by U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-CO), state Sen. James Coleman, former state Sen. Polly Baca and San Miguel County Commissioner Hilary Cooper at Monday's announcement.

Bennet's announcement is scheduled for 4 p.m.

9NEWS will live stream the announcement in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

> Above video: Sen. Bennet defends child tax credit in COVID relief bill.

Bennet has represented Colorado in the United States Senate since 2009. Before that, he was the superintendent of Denver Public Schools.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Politics

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.