Bennet to make Senate reelection announcement Monday

DENVER — U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) said he will make an announcement Monday afternoon regarding his re-election campaign for the U.S. Senate.
Bennet will be joined by U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-CO), state Sen. James Coleman, former state Sen. Polly Baca and San Miguel County Commissioner Hilary Cooper at Monday's announcement.
Bennet's announcement is scheduled for 4 p.m.
9NEWS will live stream the announcement in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.
> Above video: Sen. Bennet defends child tax credit in COVID relief bill.
Bennet has represented Colorado in the United States Senate since 2009. Before that, he was the superintendent of Denver Public Schools.
RELATED: 'An ounce of their courage': Sen. Michael Bennet remembers Boulder shooting victims, calls for action
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Politics
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.