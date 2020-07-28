Colorado Republican lawmakers call for special session to address education

In a letter, the lawmakers suggest that some families need financial assistance to stay at home, hire an educator or purchase educational supplies.

DENVER — Republican lawmakers are calling for a special session to address the pressing issue of education, after what they called "an overwhelming outcry" from parents regarding education during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senate and House Republicans penned a letter to Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) requesting the special session to tackle the "pressing issue."

The letter, delivered to the governor Tuesday morning, was spearheaded by Senator Bob Gardner (R-Colorado Springs). It is signed by the entire Senate Republican Caucus and the majority of the House Republican Caucus.

“Colorado’s parents are concerned both for their children’s health and their education," Gardner said in a release. "If we act quickly, we can provide parents with the resources to educate their children in-home or in small groups arranged by them to ensure that their children don’t fall behind.

“The legislature needs to meet now to ensure that single-parent families and our most economically challenged parents have the economic resources to provide for their children’s education. We have solutions. We ask the governor to call a special session now so that we can provide parents with the resources they need.”

In the letter, they suggest proposing a package that would help financially support education options for families "whose children cannot attend public school full-time due to the virus—whether due to their own risk concerns or due to their local school deciding not to operate."

The letter notes the "greatest concern is for those families who are most economically challenged."