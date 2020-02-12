WATCH LIVE: Polis, legislative leadership to provide update following special session

The governor and other leaders will discuss the special session and economic relief bills 3 p.m.

DENVER — The special legislative session that was called this week to address relief due to the COVID-19 pandemic has ended.

At 3 p.m. Wednesday, Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) and legislative leaders will discuss the session.

Polis will be joined by the following legislators for the news conference:

Senate President Leroy Garcia

Speaker KC Becker

Speaker-designate Alec Garnett

Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg

The special session began Monday and ended Wednesday with the passage of 10 bills related to pandemic recovery efforts in the state, Colorado Politics reported.

They include a bill to provide rental relief and eviction assistance and a bill to provide grants for improved internet access. Food pantries will also get $5 million in aid and $45 million in aid was approved for childcare operators.

An amendment to House Bill 1004 adds vintners to the measure providing sales tax retention for restaurants and bars. The measure passed the House 63-0.

A bill to provide relief to small businesses and arts organizations also passed, according to Colorado Politics.