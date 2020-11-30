First day of special session deals with COVID-19 relief bills, masks and short tempers

Legislators on Monday saw the introductions of 22 bills in the House and 13 measures in the Senate.

DENVER — The first day of an expected three-day special session of the Colorado General Assembly set in motion the proposals to deliver aid to Coloradans for rent or mortgages, utility bills and food, as well as aid to small businesses and arts organizations affected by capacity limitations.

The money for the COVID-19 relief package comes from higher-than-expected tax revenues, disclosed during the Sept. 20 revenue forecast, that showed projected spending in excess of $280 million.

That figure, however, doesn't include a proposed sales tax holiday for restaurants, bars and food trucks, which would be allowed under House Bill 1004 to retain up to $2,000 per month in sales taxes they collect, to use for rent or other business needs. The bill's fiscal note estimates as much as $52.8 million in lost state revenue from that measure.