Colorado governor vetoes ban on speculative ticketing, other 'deceptive' ticket sale practices

"The scalpers won," said Sen. Robert Rodriguez, sponsor of Senate Bill 60.

DENVER — An effort to update Colorado's ticketing statues for the first time since 2008 was shut down in the eleventh hour this week.

Gov. Jared Polis vetoed Senate Bill 60, which would have prohibited many common practices in the event ticket industry, classifying them as “deceptive trade practices."

This included banning “speculative ticketing,” in which companies resell tickets they do not yet own and customers are often not guaranteed to receive the tickets they purchase.

If made law, the bill would have also required ticket sellers to disclose total costs upfront, prohibited raising prices once a ticket has been selected for purchase, and banned resellers from using similar web designs or URLs to falsely present as an event’s official ticket seller, among other changes.

> The video below aired March 29: Colorado's ticketing woes trace back to a 2008 law 'protecting scalpers':

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Politics

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.