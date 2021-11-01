Gov. Polis to hold briefing on state budget

The governor's briefing is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Monday.

DENVER — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) is scheduled to hold a media briefing on the state budget at 1 p.m. Monday.

9NEWS will livestream the briefing in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

Lauren Larson, the Director of the Office of State Planning and Budgeting, will join the governor for the briefing.

The governor will brief the media on the fiscal year 2022-2023 state budget from the Governor's Residence at Boettcher Mansion.

Nov. 1 was the deadline for budgets to be turned into the Joint Budget Committee, which is made up of six lawmakers who help hone the state's billions-dollar budget before it gets to the state legislature for final debate and approval.

