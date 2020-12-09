Colorado secretary of state sues Postal Service over voting information

Jena Griswold is the plaintiff in the lawsuit filed against the postmaster general and the U.S. Postal Service over a mailing the suit says makes "false statements."

DENVER — Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold filed a lawsuit Saturday against the U.S. Postal Service, asking for a temporary restraining order to stop USPS from sending out a mailing to Colorado voters that includes "false statements."

The defendants named in the lawsuit are USPS Postmaster General Louis DeJoy; Denver, Colorado, Regional Postmaster Samarn Reed, and Albuquerque, New Mexico, Regional Postmaster Chris Yazzie.

The USPS postcard being mailed to voters that is the target of the lawsuit includes several "false statements that will confuse Colorado voters," the lawsuit states.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser shared a photo of the postcard, which shows a "checklist to prepare" for the upcoming election. The list includes:

Starting early

Checking in with local election officials to confirm rules and dates

Requesting a mail-in ballot at least 15 days before Election Day

Following instructions on the ballot, including adding postage if needed

Returning the ballot at least seven days before Election Day

The lawsuit states that the postcard, which some Colorado voters might receive by Saturday, is incorrect in several ways:

Colorado voters don't need to request a ballot because all registered voters receive one by mail.

Voters who don't have a ballot can vote in person.

Voters don't have to mail back their ballots and can return ballots to polling centers or drop-off boxes.

"As the Chief Election Official of the state of Colorado, it’s my job to try to stop misinformation and any unnecessary election confusion," Griswold said in a statement. "The importance of this election, combined with the fact it is being held amidst a national pandemic, further heightens the need to provide correct voting information to Coloradans."

Unless the court stops the #USPS, Colorado voters are expected to receive this incorrect statement, telling them that they need to request an absentee ballot to vote. That is false. Your ballot will be mailed to you. And even if not, you can still vote at a polling center. pic.twitter.com/tnew9roZik — Phil Weiser (@pweiser) September 12, 2020

Weiser said that his office worked with Griswold to file the lawsuit late on Friday night.

Griswold also said secretaries of state asked DeJoy for the chance to review the postcard for accuracy, but he refused.

She said she's worried confusing voters might undermine confidence in the election and suppress votes.

"This may have started off as a well-intentioned effort by @USPS, but their refusal to listen to election experts combined with the recent postal slowdown in some parts of the country is beyond suspect," another tweet reads.

USPS spokesperson David Rupert responded with the following statement Friday night before the lawsuit was filed:

"In August, the Postal Service began to roll out an omni-channel public information campaign that will continue through Election Day to educate the public on the Postal Service’s role in the mail-in ballot process.

The non-partisan campaign neither encourages nor discourages mail-in voting; rather, it is designed to reach and inform all voters about the importance of planning ahead if they plan to vote by mail.

The campaign includes print, TV and radio ads, direct mail to residential customers, retail signage in Post Office lobbies, social media, and online resources, including the recently launched Election Mail website on usps.com.

This includes a postcard which encourages voters who choose to use the mail to visit our educational website."

9NEWS reached out for another statement from the USPS after the lawsuit was filed.

In this case, we are standing up for Colorado’s constitutional right to manage our elections. It’s the same right we protected in the recent Baca case we won at #SCOTUS. https://t.co/Azl1kWbtVk. — Phil Weiser (@pweiser) September 12, 2020

According to Weiser, Colorado's vote-at-home system is a national model.

"Our system makes voting easy, safe, secure and reliable," Weiser said. "In this case, we are standing up for Colorado's constitutional right to manage our elections.

This is the second lawsuit filed by Colorado against the USPS this year. The first lawsuit was filed to address "the illegal effort to slow mail delivery," according to Weiser.