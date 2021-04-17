Colorado Supreme Court mandates diversity, equity, inclusivity training

Colorado joins more than half a dozen other states that have a standalone requirement for EDI, as the training is known.

COLORADO, USA — Over objections that the programming constitutes "indoctrination," the Colorado Supreme Court on Thursday approved mandatory equity, diversity and inclusivity training for attorneys as a means of retaining diverse attorneys and recognizing systemic bias.

>> The video above is about Denver police leaders receiving training in a national peer intervention program.

Colorado joins more than half a dozen other states that have a standalone requirement for EDI, as the training is known. It will become part of the 45 credit hours of continuing legal education (CLE) that attorneys need to complete in a three-year period.

"The Supreme Court’s action in adopting this rule sends a powerful message to our colleagues who experience racism, sexism, and other forms of bias: We hear you, we know it happens, and as a profession we will not tolerate it," said the Presidents Diversity Council, which includes the heads of the Hispanic, women's, LGBT and other bar associations, in a statement.

The rule change now requires lawyers to fulfill two hours of EDI training per reporting period, as part of the larger seven-credit-hour category of "professional responsibility." The EDI education should cover equal access to the legal system, representation of diverse populations, and the recognition or elimination of bias in the legal profession.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.