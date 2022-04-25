$400 going back to Colorado taxpayers

The cashback rebate is available to all full-time Colorado residents who filed their 2021 state income tax returns by May 31.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — More than 3 million Colorado taxpayers will receive a cashback rebate, Gov. Jared Polis (D) announced Monday.

Single filers will receive $400 and joint filers will get $800.

The cashback rebate is available to all full-time Colorado residents who file their 2021 state income tax returns by May 31.

All eligible taxpayers will get the rebate check mailed to them in either August or September.

About 3.1 million residents filed their returns by May 31, according to Polis' office.

“People are paying more for everyday items like gas, groceries and rent through no fault of their own," Polis said. "Instead of the government sitting on money that Coloradans earned, we want to give everyone cash back as quickly and easily as possible to provide immediate relief and empower people to do what they want to with their money."

> Watch live 9NEWS programs, original shows, daily forecasts and top stories on your Roku or Fire TV through the free 9NEWS app.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.