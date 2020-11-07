Polis signs bill allowing to-go alcohol to continue in Colorado

The bill would allow bars and restaurants to continue to sell and deliver alcohol to go until July 2021.

DENVER — For the foreseeable future, one part of Colorado’s stay-at-home order will remain: to-go alcohol.

Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) signed a bill into law Friday that will allow restaurants to continue to sell and deliver alcoholic beverages until July 2021.

All drinks must be in a sealed container.

To-go alcohol has been a lifeline for Colorado restaurants that struggled while they were closed for in-person service during the pandemic. Under current social distancing guidelines, they can only operate at 50% capacity but are allowed to expand outside.

Polis initially approved to-go alcohol via an executive order, and the issue has since been taken up by the Colorado state legislature.

“It gives us a little relief and comfort in knowing that we do have a revenue stream possibility coming up,” said Phillip Zierkie, the owner of the Englewood Grand bar.

Colorado bars were order to close on June 30 after Polis expressed concerns about a surge in COVID-19 cases in states that surround Colorado.

Restaurants or bars that serve food (including breweries with food trucks) have been allowed to reopen.