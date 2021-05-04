Polis, state legislative leaders to announce transportation bill

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.) will lead an announcement on Tuesday of a transportation bill that will be introduced into the Colorado legislature.
The following legislative and local officials will be in attendance at the Colorado State Capitol for the announcement for what the Governor's Office called a "transformational" transportation proposal:
- Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg
- House Speaker Alec Garnett
- Sen. Faith Winter
- Sen. Kevin Priola
- Rep. Matthew Gray
- Denver Mayor Michael Hancock
- Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers
- Boulder Mayor Sam Weaver
- Mike Kopp, chair of A Way Forward and President and CEO of Colorado Concern
- Kelly Brough, president and CEO of Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce
- Carl Smith, SMART Union
- Elise Jones, Southwest Energy Efficiency Project
- Jake Swanton, public policy director for Lyft
On Wednesday, Mayor Michael Hancock (D-Denver) discussed economic strategies, including investing in infrastructure, to help the city and county recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hancock said the goal is to build back in a way that creates a broader foundation for more people to prosper and seize opportunities in the city. He stressed the importance in investing in infrastructure that will help create jobs and local businesses regain ground lost during the pandemic.
