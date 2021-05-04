Polis, state legislative leaders to announce transportation bill

9NEWS will live stream the news conference scheduled for 4:15 p.m. in the video player above, 9NEWS streaming devices, the 9NEWS YouTube channel and the 9NEWS app.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.) will lead an announcement on Tuesday of a transportation bill that will be introduced into the Colorado legislature.

> Video above: 3 new gun bills announced in Colorado.

9NEWS will live stream the news conference scheduled for 4:15 p.m. in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

The following legislative and local officials will be in attendance at the Colorado State Capitol for the announcement for what the Governor's Office called a "transformational" transportation proposal:

Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg

House Speaker Alec Garnett

Sen. Faith Winter

Sen. Kevin Priola

Rep. Matthew Gray

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers

Boulder Mayor Sam Weaver

Mike Kopp, chair of A Way Forward and President and CEO of Colorado Concern

Kelly Brough, president and CEO of Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce

Carl Smith, SMART Union

Elise Jones, Southwest Energy Efficiency Project

Jake Swanton, public policy director for Lyft

On Wednesday, Mayor Michael Hancock (D-Denver) discussed economic strategies, including investing in infrastructure, to help the city and county recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hancock said the goal is to build back in a way that creates a broader foundation for more people to prosper and seize opportunities in the city. He stressed the importance in investing in infrastructure that will help create jobs and local businesses regain ground lost during the pandemic.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Politics

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.