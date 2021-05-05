State approves $238 million in transportation projects; $89 million in Denver metro area

The $238 million is upfront funding included in Senate Bill 260, which Gov. Jared Polis signed into law last month.

DENVER — Last week, the Colorado Transportation Commission approved $238 million in funding for critical transportation projects statewide, including more than $89 million for the Denver metro area.

The $238 million is upfront funding included in Senate Bill 260, which Gov. Jared Polis signed into law last month. The transportation funding bill is expected to raise about $5.4 billion over the next 10 years, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

“Colorado’s historic transportation legislation is shifting into high gear, with $238 million in funding going toward fixing our roads, helping our economy, and delivering needed improvements to our infrastructure,” Polis said.

“This new bipartisan law is beginning to take hold, improving transportation for every Coloradan."

Officials said the funding will be used to address three core priorities: Fixing assets, providing more multimodal options and improving safety and vitality of main streets.

