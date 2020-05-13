Colorado's 'faithless elector' case will be heard but Supreme Court Wednesday

The Supreme Court's decision could change how the United States elects presidents beginning in 2020.

DENVER — When Michael Baca refused to vote for Hillary Clinton in December 2016, he became known as Colorado’s “faithless elector.”

He, as one of the state’s nine members of the Electoral College, was pledged to support the candidate who won Colorado’s popular vote in the November election. When he did not, Colorado’s then-Secretary of State Wayne Williams, a Republican, replaced Baca.

Years-worth of appeals later, and just months before the 2020 election, the United States Supreme Court will hear the case of Colorado Department of State v. Baca on Wednesday. Their ruling could decide whether states have the right to remove electors for going rogue, therefore reforming the process of electing a president.

The Supreme Court is expected to hear the Colorado case beginning around 9 a.m. Wednesday. You can listen here.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser will represent the state. The Democrat took office in 2018, and has been preparing for this day for months.

“For the last two months, coinciding roughly with the pandemic, I have been focused on this Baca case, probably spending a third of my time,” he said, adding he went through seven simulated trials to practice. “So, after seven, I feel pretty prepared and excited for what is going to be a conversation with the highest court in the land on a fundamentally important issue to our constitution and to our election system.”

The court will hear arguments over the phone because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That hasn’t been done before. In another first, the court will stream audio of the proceedings.

“I’ve had to continue to work on it,” Weiser said of trying a case by phone. “When I’m seeing you, it’s easy to have a conversational discussion. That’s the tone I’m going for, but when you’re on the phone, you lose all that body language, and that makes it different.”

Still, even if the hearing will not include video, Weiser plans to wake up early Wednesday, eat breakfast and put on a full suit.

“It’s about the mindset. You want to have your game face on. You want to be locked in and focused,” he said.

Baca will listen to the arguments from his home in Las Vegas, where he now teaches a high school government class. The court’s decision will not come before summer, but he said any outcome is a win.

“Either way, no matter if the court decides with us or against us, I think there’s going to be a ground-swell of interest,” he said. “Ultimately, if electors can't cast their votes as the Constitution is written, if we're not allowed to do our jobs, why do we have electors? And so, I think that both decisions by the court, if they make a decision, both decisions will ultimately lead to reform in the electoral college."

Baca argues the U.S. Constitution allows electors to vote for the candidate of their choice. Other electors joined Baca in the original lawsuit, and a similar case out of Washington State will be heard by the high court on Wednesday, as well.

Baca guesses people across the country might be tuning in to listen.

“It’s a teaching moment, and I think people having a chance to listen in live, especially when we haven’t had live sports, I think people will be a lot more engaged than having to stand outside the Supreme Court for a day-and-a-half trying to get one of the 50 seats or whatnot in there.”

The Colorado case is scheduled to be heard around 9 a.m., after the case out of Washington.